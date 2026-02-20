Listen to this post

Woodstock police arrested an 18-year-old on murder charges nearly a month after a fatal shooting at the Riverstock Apartments left another 18-year-old dead.

What’s Happening: Prince Phillip Rolle of Locust Grove was charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the death of Matthew Milner.

Atlanta police captured Rolle during an unrelated encounter.

What’s Important: Police responded to a shooting report at the Riverstock Apartments just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. Officers found Milner wounded by gunfire and provided aid along with Woodstock and Cherokee County Fire & EMS. Milner was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

How the Investigation Unfolded: Woodstock detectives worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and Cobb County Police to identify a suspect vehicle used during the shooting. Investigators traced the vehicle to Rolle and obtained arrest warrants. Atlanta police captured him during an unrelated encounter. Rolle is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

What’s Next: The investigation remains active. Police say there is no continuing threat to the community.