Listen to this post

A Cobb County police officer shot a woman multiple times Tuesday afternoon after police say she pointed a handgun at the officer outside the department’s headquarters in Marietta.

What’s happening: According to police, 26-year-old Rebekah Patterson, of Marietta, walked into the Cobb County Police Department headquarters on Fairground Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak with an officer. When the officer met her outside, Patterson pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer ordered Patterson to drop the gun multiple times. Patterson kept the gun pointed at the officer. The officer then shot Patterson multiple times.

What’s important: Patterson was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the Cobb County Police Department.

The path forward: The GBI will turn the case over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete. The district attorney will determine whether the officer’s use of force was justified under Georgia law.