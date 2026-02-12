Listen to this post

A 53-year-old woman was found dead beside Highway 96 East near Gallimore Mill Road on February 10 after being struck by a vehicle. James Artchie Veal of Wilkinson County was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

What’s Happening: The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 6:35 p.m. on February 10 of a person lying beside the roadway on Highway 96 East near Gallimore Mill Road. Deputies arrived and found a 53-year-old woman who had died after being struck by a vehicle.

What’s Important: The Georgia State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

What Happens Next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office at 478-945-3357.

Sources: Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office