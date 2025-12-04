What’s Happening: Savannah Police say they arrested 53-year-old Pierre Byrd on December 3 in connection with a fatal domestic shooting in the 12000 block of Middleground Road.

According to a news release from Savannah Police:

Around 10:40 a.m., officers went to the home after they got a report of threats made to the victim.

While officers drove to the scene, they learned there had been a shooting and got a description of a suspect and a vehicle.

When officers got there, they say they saw the suspect, who then drove away.

Police say there was a brief chase. Byrd then got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers say they caught him after a short foot chase.

At the same time, first responders found a woman at the scene with a serious gunshot wound. Savannah Police say she got immediate medical care at the scene and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where she died.

What’s Important: Savannah Police say Byrd faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The case remains under investigation, and police are asking the public to share any information.

What Police Say About The Victim: According to the Savannah Police release, the shooting happened in what officers called a domestic setting. Police say the woman was still alive when first responders reached her and that they tried to save her before she was taken to the hospital. Police say she later died from her injuries.

The report from police does not give the victim’s age, her relationship to Byrd, or how many times she was shot.

Ongoing Investigation And How To Share Tips: Savannah Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting, the threats reported before it, or the chase to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or to send an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

The Sources: Savannah Police Department..