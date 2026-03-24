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A 28-year-old Atlanta woman was arrested March 10 and charged with stealing at least eight vehicles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other locations around the city.

What’s Happening: Sharell Reed became the primary suspect after Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle report at an airport parking garage on February 26. The police department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit and Airport Section investigators worked the case and linked her to at least eight thefts.

What’s Important: Reed faces 10 charges total:

Theft by Taking Auto (8 counts)

Theft by Taking (1 count)

Concealing Identity of a Vehicle (1 count)

How This Affects Real People: The thefts targeted vehicles in airport parking garages, where travelers routinely leave their cars for days at a time.

The Path Forward: Reed was taken into custody by the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit on March 10. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.