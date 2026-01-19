Listen to this post

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after a stabbing at a Dusty Lane residence in Glynn County early Monday morning that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What Happened: Glynn County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dusty Lane residence at approximately 12:49 a.m. on January 19. Officers found a victim with a single stab wound. Glynn County Fire Rescue transported the victim to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The Arrest: Police identified Grace Freeman, 22, as the suspect and found her at the residence. She was taken to Glynn County Police Department headquarters for questioning. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence to process the scene and recover evidence. Freeman was arrested and taken to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charges: Freeman faces four charges:

Aggravated assault (family violence)

Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime

False imprisonment

Battery (family violence)

What’s Next: The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.