The clerk who oversees court records in Cobb County is asking a judge to dismiss the felony charges filed against her before the case goes any further.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the criminal indictment against her. The request asks the judge to end the case before it reaches trial.

• The motion was filed in Cobb County Superior Court

• No hearing date has been announced

What’s Important: Taylor is charged with four felonies, including destruction of public records and violation of oath of office. Prosecutors allege records were deleted instead of being turned over in response to an open records request. Taylor has pleaded not guilty.

How This Affects Real People: The clerk’s office manages records relied on by residents, attorneys, and the courts. Whether the case moves forward could affect how the office is led and when the elected clerk is able to return to her role.

The Timeline: A grand jury indicted Taylor in July. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended her from office after a review commission found the charges could interfere with the operation of the clerk’s office. The suspension remains in effect while the case is unresolved.

