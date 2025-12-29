A Georgia man accused of trying to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart spent more than six weeks in jail before prosecutors dropped the case.

What’s Happening: Mahendra “Mick” Patel was arrested in March following a reported incident at a Walmart in Cobb County and was held for 47 days before being released.

He faced charges of attempted kidnapping, simple assault, and simple battery.

The case was dismissed in August, court records show.

What’s Important: Video from inside the store was later presented in court and was cited by Patel’s attorney as evidence that the interaction lasted only a moment and did not involve an attempted kidnapping.

How It Started: Patel said he was shopping for Tylenol for his elderly mother when he spoke with a woman riding a motorized cart with her children. He said he reached toward a toddler because he thought the child was about to fall.

Time Behind Bars: Patel said he was held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center for 47 days.

He said he went without blood pressure medication for several days.

He said limited food options caused him to lose at least 17 pounds.

Past Record: Patel previously served six months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2013 to conspiracy charges tied to an Atlanta Public Schools computer contract. Court records also show a DUI arrest from about two decades ago.

Charges Dropped: After surveillance footage was shown during a bond hearing, Patel was released on a $10,000 bond. Prosecutors later moved to dismiss all charges.

Legal Action: Patel has filed a notice seeking $25 million from the City of Acworth, accusing city officials of wrongdoing connected to his arrest and detention. City leaders voted to deny liability.