A Georgia man accused of trying to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart spent more than six weeks in jail before prosecutors dropped the case.
What’s Happening: Mahendra “Mick” Patel was arrested in March following a reported incident at a Walmart in Cobb County and was held for 47 days before being released.
- He faced charges of attempted kidnapping, simple assault, and simple battery.
- The case was dismissed in August, court records show.
What’s Important: Video from inside the store was later presented in court and was cited by Patel’s attorney as evidence that the interaction lasted only a moment and did not involve an attempted kidnapping.
How It Started: Patel said he was shopping for Tylenol for his elderly mother when he spoke with a woman riding a motorized cart with her children. He said he reached toward a toddler because he thought the child was about to fall.
Time Behind Bars: Patel said he was held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center for 47 days.
- He said he went without blood pressure medication for several days.
- He said limited food options caused him to lose at least 17 pounds.
Past Record: Patel previously served six months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2013 to conspiracy charges tied to an Atlanta Public Schools computer contract. Court records also show a DUI arrest from about two decades ago.
Charges Dropped: After surveillance footage was shown during a bond hearing, Patel was released on a $10,000 bond. Prosecutors later moved to dismiss all charges.
Legal Action: Patel has filed a notice seeking $25 million from the City of Acworth, accusing city officials of wrongdoing connected to his arrest and detention. City leaders voted to deny liability.