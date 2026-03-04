Listen to this post

The Atlanta Police Department arrested 17 people on Saturday during an unauthorized gathering of teenagers on the Beltline. Charges include curfew violations, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of marijuana.

Similar recent events have been shut down by law enforcement at Atlantic Station and The Battery. In the latter location, two teenagers were arrested by Cobb County police Feb. 25 and charged with rioting in connection with the illegal Battery “takeover.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said parents will also be held accountable.

“Parents who allow their children to be out unauthorized after the curfew, we’re charging the parents as well,” he said. “The youngest person we encountered unaccompanied was 13 years of age.”

Also in Cobb County, Cumberland Mall enforced a temporary teen curfew in place this weekend after rumors circulated about another gathering.

Schierbaum said authorities are looking into their legal options for charging organizers.

“Individuals that just call for those to gather with no organization, no adult supervision, nothing to do in a space, we are looking at to see ‘Is that illegal?’” he said. “We’re looking what other counties are charging.”

APD reports that two more gatherings were planned in Atlanta’s West Highlands and Vine City neighborhoods but no issues were reported.

