A man wanted on a felony warrant barricaded himself inside a Woodstock business Thursday morning, threatened to harm himself and officers, and was taken into custody early Thursday afternoon.

What’s Happening: Michael Warren Johnson was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Thursday after a standoff at his business at 9504 Highway 92 in Woodstock. The Cherokee County Multi-Agency SWAT Team entered the building and took him into custody.

What’s Important: Johnson was wanted on a warrant for felony possession of a firearm, issued by the Cherokee County Magistrate Court. Officers had also received information that he kept a firearm inside the business. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Johnson is the registered agent for Aero Automotive.

The Timeline: Holly Springs Police called Woodstock Police around 1 a.m. Thursday to report Johnson had been involved in a domestic dispute in Holly Springs. Officers found him at his Woodstock business and saw someone moving inside the lobby. Johnson refused to come out. Shortly after 9:15 a.m., police got a call that he was threatening to harm himself and law enforcement officers. Woodstock Police obtained a search warrant for the business shortly before 1 p.m.

How This Affects Real People: All lanes of Highway 92 were closed during the standoff and reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

What’s Confirmed: Woodstock Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.