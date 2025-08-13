Hall County authorities are searching for five people with active warrants and are asking the public for help locating them.

What We Know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released new photos of five individuals wanted on outstanding warrants. Each is sought in connection with charges ranging from probation violations to criminal offenses. Law enforcement is requesting tips from the public to help find them.

The Warrant Service Unit tracks people with arrest orders, probation or parole violations, and bench warrants. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents not to approach anyone they recognize but to call authorities immediately.

By the Numbers:

5 people are currently being sought by the Warrant Service Unit.

are currently being sought by the Warrant Service Unit. 1 contact line is available for anonymous tips: (770) 531‑6907.

In Context:

The Hall County Warrant Service Unit operates out of the Hall County Jail and works year-round to locate and arrest individuals with active warrants. Public help is often key in locating people who may otherwise evade law enforcement.

Online public records, including warrants, can be searched through the Hall County Clerk of Courts’ docket system. Most warrants in the county are issued by the Magistrate Court or Superior and State Courts.

Take Action:

Call 911 if you recognize someone from the wanted list. Do not try to confront or detain them.

Submit tips to (770) 531‑6907 or email warrantofficers@hallcounty.org.

Do not share tips publicly on social media.

You can remain anonymous.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.