A 16-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds after violence erupted in Augusta’s Harrisburg neighborhood Sunday evening, prompting a temporary public safety alert for the area.

What We Know: Multiple 911 calls reported gunfire around Crawford Avenue at approximately 7:41 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Callers described several armed teenagers in the area. Deputies found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds who was taken to Wellstar Emergency Room. He remains in stable condition.

Deputies reported hearing additional gunfire after they arrived on scene. Law enforcement detained five teenage boys in connection with the incident. One of these teenagers had a leg laceration requiring medical treatment at Wellstar.

The public safety alert, which covered Crawford Avenue, Greene Street and nearby side streets, was lifted at 9:30 p.m.

It’s clear we must do more to help guide our teenagers onto a better path,” Sheriff Gino Brantley said. “Last week, I convened a meeting with juvenile authorities, judges, and community partners to develop multi-pronged strategies focused on intervention, accountability, and support.”

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released information about what sparked the gunfire or whether the teenagers knew each other. The sheriff’s office has not specified what charges the detained teenagers might face or whether they recovered any weapons. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Take Action: Sheriff Brantley said the curfew for children under 18 will be strictly enforced. A designated intake area will hold curfew violators until parents or guardians pick them up. Parents concerned about youth violence can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office community services division for information about intervention programs.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.