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Roswell police arrested a 58-year-old woman and removed 10 adults from an unlicensed personal care home on March 11 after an investigation that started with a missing person call in early January.

What’s Happening: Deborah Callaway was arrested at 1090 Worthington Hills Drive after the Roswell Police Department served a search warrant at the home. She faces charges of elder exploitation, elder trafficking, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and 3rd-degree forgery.

What’s Important: Callaway did not hold the required license from the State of Georgia to run a personal care home. Investigators also found evidence she was using residents’ money for personal gain.

How This Affects Real People: Ten adults were living in the home, many sharing converted living rooms, dining rooms, and other non-bedroom spaces, two or three to a room. A backyard shed had been turned into a sleeping area. All 10 residents received medical evaluations on the day of the arrest and were moved to licensed housing.

Catch Up Quick: The case began in early January when an elderly man was reported missing from the Worthington Hills address. He was later found safe at an Atlanta shelter. While searching for him, investigators learned the address was being used as an unlicensed senior care facility.

The Path Forward: Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can call RPD at 770-640-4100 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or StopCrimeATL.org.