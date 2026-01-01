A 58-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a Lawrenceville roadway early Thursday morning after being carjacked, police said.

What’s Happening: Lawrenceville police responded to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a person down in the roadway. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

What We Know: Ring doorbell video showed a black SUV stopping in the roadway, dropping off the victim, and driving away, police said. Detectives identified the SUV as the victim’s vehicle. Police said their investigation showed the victim was an Uber driver who was carjacked before his death.

The Arrest: Police tracked the victim’s vehicle to a home on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at that address. He has been charged as an adult with murder, police said.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released the victim’s name while they notify his family. They are also withholding the suspect’s name because of his age. Anyone with information can contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.