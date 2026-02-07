Listen to this post

Police on Tybee Island are asking the public to help find two people wanted in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars from two elderly victims.

What’s happening: Tybee Island police detectives said a group of suspects is believed to have stolen tens of thousands of dollars from two elderly people, according to police, two people have already been arrested. Police are now looking for two more suspects.

49-year-old Ami Renee Zampi is wanted for felony theft by conversion and two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable elder person. Police describe her as a white female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes.

43-year-old Philip Barnard George is wanted for felony theft by deception. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said both may be traveling with another woman and two children.

What’s still unknown: Police have not publicly named the two people already arrested. The department has not said how the alleged theft happened or over what time period. The victims have not been identified.

What happens next: Anyone who knows where Zampi or George may be is asked to contact Detective Armando Villegas at (912) 786-5600 or Armando.villegas@cityoftybee.gov.