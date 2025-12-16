Two inmates escaped from the Colquitt County Jail this morning, and one remains at large.

What’s Happening: Deputies arrested Alan Kennedy at 4:11 p.m. today. Karon Caldwell is still missing. The Sheriff’s Office says they don’t believe the inmate is near the jail, but they’re asking residents to stay alert.

What’s Important: Do not approach Caldwell if you see him. Call 911 right away. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Who Deputies Are Looking For: Karon Caldwell is a 30-year-old Black male. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The Timeline: The two inmates escaped this morning from the Colquitt County Jail. Kennedy was taken into custody this afternoon.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information about Caldwell’s location should call 911 immediately or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7430.