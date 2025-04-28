Two Dead, Three Injured in Shooting at Forest Park Motorcycle Gathering

Share

A shooting at a motorcycle gathering in Forest Park left two people dead and three others injured on Saturday afternoon.

Forest Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at 5246 Jones Road around 4:59 p.m. on April 27. When officers arrived, they found several motorcyclists fleeing the scene at high speeds. After working through the chaotic crowd, police located three people with gunshot wounds and began providing emergency aid.

Despite life-saving efforts, two people died at the scene while one was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Two additional shooting victims were taken to local hospitals by others at the gathering.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about potential suspects, motives for the shooting, or the identities of the victims.

By The Numbers:

5 people shot in total

2 people pronounced dead at the scene

3 people hospitalized with injuries

Response time: Officers arrived at approximately 4:59 p.m.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Witnesses who may have recorded video of the gathering or the incident are especially encouraged to come forward.