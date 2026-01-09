Listen to this post

A Haralson County deputy stopped a vehicle on Dec. 31, after seeing it cross lane lines multiple times, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said. The stop led to arrests of the driver and passenger on drug, weapon, and warrant-related charges.

What’s Happening: Deputy Dustin Smith saw a vehicle cross the center line of travel and the fog line multiple times and started a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, Jamie Ray Russell, had an expired registration and a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fog Line?: A “fog line” refers to the painted line on the edge of a roadway, typically used to delineate the boundary between the travel lane and the shoulder of the road. It is important for guiding drivers, especially in low visibility conditions such as fog, to help prevent them from drifting out of their lane.

What We Know: Russell stepped out of the vehicle when told to and agreed to a search of his person, the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Smith found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine, and Russell was put in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

What’s Confirmed: After being handcuffed, Russell told Deputy Smith there was a firearm in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Smith ran Russell’s information and confirmed Russell is a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger, Bailey McAdams, was told to get out of the vehicle because of the firearm, and dispatch confirmed McAdams had outstanding felony warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

The Search: Russell agreed to a search of the vehicle, where a rifle, suspected methamphetamine, and drug-related objects were found, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges: Russell was arrested and charged with felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, and tag light violation, the sheriff’s office said. McAdams was arrested and charged with felony, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, and seatbelt violation, the sheriff’s office said.