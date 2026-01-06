A traffic stop in Crisp County for a headlight violation led to a drug arrest after an officer discovered multiple illegal drugs.

What’s Happening: A Crisp County deputy stopped a vehicle on Jan. 3 for a headlight violation. The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search led to the discovery of multiple types of controlled prescription pills, marijuana, cash, and packaging materials.

What’s Important: Authorities identified the driver as 37-year-old Johntava Jones. Jones is now in the Crisp County jail. He faces multiple charges such as headlight requirement violation, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

