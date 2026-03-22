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Towns County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted homicide out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, following a traffic stop on Highway 76 near The Ridges subdivision.

Two young children were in the vehicle at the time of the stop. Both children were safely removed and placed in protective care.

Who helped

The arrest involved more than a dozen agencies across two states. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office credited the following agencies with assisting: Hiawassee Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Dillard Police Department, Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, White County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Towns County EMS and 911.

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