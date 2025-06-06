The 14 defendants convicted in a large-scale federal dogfighting case in Albany have been sentenced to a total of more than 28 years in prison.

Defendants from Georgia, Florida, and Alabama were arrested following a large-scale dogfighting event that took place in Donaldsonville in 2022, according to court records. Police responding to a 911 call rescued 27 dogs, including one found in a blood-soaked fighting pit with severe injuries, who soon died.

Authorities also seized a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Seized cellphones contained evidence of the participants’ extensive involvement in the dogfighting industry. Law enforcement personnel seized and rescued 78 pit bull-type dogs, including 51 recovered during search warrants executed this spring.

“The brutality of dogfighting, combined with armed drug distribution, negatively affects our community,” said C. Shanelle Booker, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “The collaboration among law enforcement agencies at every level during this investigation and prosecution was essential in bringing these defendants to justice and rescuing abused animals.”

The longest prison term in the case went to Donnametric Miller of Donaldson, who was sentenced to 100 months behind bars on Thursday. Nine others received shorter prison terms, two received credit for time served, and two were sentenced to home confinement.

In addition to the prison sentences, the court also ordered the payment of restitution for the costs of caring for the dogs rescued during the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General worked on the case with detectives from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The Bay County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance.

