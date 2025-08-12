The morning began with company and ended with a creek. That’s the narrow corridor where the truth about Barbara Crenshaw vanished.

She was 39. In the early hours of March 19, 1996, someone saw her with a man no one seems to know. By the end of that day, deputies found her in the creek. The death was ruled a homicide. The investigation stretched on. The years did, too.

No arrests. No closure. Just a case file that refuses to shut.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help again, not as a formality but as a last, stubborn bet on memory. Investigators believe someone in the community knows something— who that unknown man was, what happened between those early morning hours and the discovery in South Bibb County, why Barbara Crenshaw became a victim.

Nearly three decades is a hard measure for any family. It’s a measure of birthdays missed and questions repeated. It’s also long enough for secrets to feel like fixtures. The sheriff’s office is betting they aren’t.

If you know anything about the homicide of Barbara Crenshaw—seen the morning of March 19, 1996, with an unidentified man, found later that day in Echeconee Creek—call Investigator Tench at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-310-5414. You can also reach Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Sometimes a case turns because a detail finally finds daylight. Sometimes it’s a phone call. For Barbara Crenshaw’s family, the creek has held this story long enough.

