The Latest in Roswell’s Fight Against Human Trafficking at Illicit Massage Parlors

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has arrested three individuals on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking following a comprehensive enforcement operation. This action is the latest in Roswell’s ongoing campaign against human trafficking, a priority for the city and law enforcement across Georgia.

The Details: The arrests stem from an investigation that began in March when detectives with the Roswell Police Department’s Special Investigations Section started probing the solicitation of prostitution through various online platforms. Their efforts uncovered a criminal enterprise operating in apartments across Roswell and Metro Atlanta, where illicit massage services and prostitution were being conducted.

On August 22, Roswell police, with support from multiple agencies including the DeKalb County Police, Gwinnett County Police, Sandy Springs Police, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed search and arrest warrants at seven locations:

1006 Applegate Dr., Roswell

900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta

6890 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Sandy Springs

1050 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs

1105 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs

4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee

2037 Weems Rd., Tucker

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were taken into custody:

Jeannot Joseph , 39, of Roswell

, 39, of Roswell Qin Zhen , 48, of Sandy Springs

, 48, of Sandy Springs Jinpei Li, 72, of Norcross

In Context: The investigation identified one victim during the execution of the search warrants, adding to the two victims found earlier this year. This latest operation follows a similar one conducted by the Roswell Police Department in September 2023, which led to several arrests and the rescue of over 50 human trafficking victims.

“This is more than just a victory for law enforcement; it is a significant step forward in our ongoing fight to protect the vulnerable and bring justice to those who exploit them. Human trafficking is taking place in our communities, and we are committed to putting an end to it.” Police Chief James Conroy said.

What’s Next: The investigation remains active, with further charges and arrests expected. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward, offering anonymity through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

How You Can Help: If you have information related to this case, contact Detective Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4455. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

