Two Gwinnett County women face animal cruelty charges after police found 25 living dogs in small cages and 13 dead dogs in refrigerators and freezers at a Snellville home.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police charged Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65, with animal cruelty after searching a home at 1914 Britt Drive on September 17, 2025.

What’s Important: Police say they found 25 dogs locked in small cages filled with feces and urine. The dogs were underweight and malnourished. Police also said they found 13 plastic bags with dead dogs inside three separate refrigerators and freezers in the home. Several of the dead animals were decomposing.

The Charges: Abbott and Slavin each face 12 felony warrants for Cruelty to Animals and 14 misdemeanor warrants for Cruelty to Animals. Police got the warrants on December 8.

The Timeline: Gwinnett County Animal Control called police on September 17, 2025, about animal cruelty allegations. Detectives joined the investigation because of how serious the case was. Vets examined the living dogs and performed necropsies on the dead ones. Police got warrants on December 8, 2025.

What Happens Next: Abbott and Slavin are not in custody. Police are asking them to turn themselves in at the Gwinnett County Jail at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.”