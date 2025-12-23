Police in Cedartown are looking for a missing teenager last seen Monday night.

What’s Happening: The Cedartown Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Natalie Cotton. She was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the Ladue Street area.

What She Looks Like: Natalie is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her hair is mainly purple with multi-colored streaks. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt. She was carrying a backpack.

What To Do: Anyone with information about where Natalie is should call 911, according to the Cedartown Police Department.