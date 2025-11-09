DUBLIN — A 17-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times at a Dublin nightclub early Sunday morning.
What’s Happening: Officers found Devauoris Lewis with several gunshot wounds at Lessons Lounge on Telfair Street just before 1 a.m. on November 9. He died at a Macon hospital after being transferred from Fairview Park Hospital.
What’s Important: Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. The Dublin Police Department has not announced any arrests.
How to Help: You can contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023, send a crime text to 478-595-7279, call Laurens County 911, or reach the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Eastman at 478-374-6988.
The Sources: Dublin Police Department.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.