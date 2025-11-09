DUBLIN — A 17-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times at a Dublin nightclub early Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Officers found Devauoris Lewis with several gunshot wounds at Lessons Lounge on Telfair Street just before 1 a.m. on November 9. He died at a Macon hospital after being transferred from Fairview Park Hospital.

What’s Important: Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. The Dublin Police Department has not announced any arrests.

How to Help: You can contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023, send a crime text to 478-595-7279, call Laurens County 911, or reach the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

The Sources: Dublin Police Department.