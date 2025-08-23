A teenage boy was shot and killed late Friday night in the 4000 block of La Roche Avenue, according to the Savannah Police Department.

What We Know: Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 22. When they arrived, they found the boy on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders gave medical aid, but he died at the scene.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. Detectives have not announced any suspects or arrests. Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

By The Numbers:

Time of shooting: about 10:10 p.m.

Location: 4000 block of La Roche Avenue

Victims: 1 teenage male, deceased

In Context: Shootings in Savannah remain a concern. SPD has responded to several fatal gun violence cases this summer, and community leaders have pushed for more resources to address youth crime and prevention programs.

Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.

Take Action: Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.