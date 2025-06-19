A teenager clings to life in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood. Residents near Briar Knoll Road woke to the sound of gunfire and police sirens as officers swarmed the area.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County detectives are investigating the shooting that left the teen critically wounded. Police recovered multiple shell casings and a weapon at the scene, according to investigators at the location.

Between the Lines: Authorities have released minimal information about what triggered the violence or who might be responsible. The investigation remains in its early stages as detectives work to piece together the events that led to the shooting.