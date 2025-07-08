A 17-year-old girl faces murder charges after police say she shot and killed her mother and stepfather at their Carroll County home in February.

⚖️ What’s Happening: Sarah Grace Patrick was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police found James Brock, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41, dead from gunshot wounds at their home on Carrollton Tyus Road on February 20.

The investigation took months and involved the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab, and private forensic labs. Lead Investigator TJ Repetto led the case with help from federal and state agencies.

🚨 Why It Matters: This arrest brings answers to a case that has haunted the community for months. The victims’ young daughter was home when the shooting happened, adding another layer of tragedy to an already heartbreaking situation.

🔍 Between the Lines: Sheriff Terry Langley says more arrests could happen as new evidence comes to light. This suggests the investigation is far from over and other people might be involved.

The sheriff’s office worked thousands of hours on this case. They reviewed physical evidence, digital records, and conducted many interviews before making the arrest.

📅 Catch Up Quick: The double homicide shocked the Carroll County community when it happened in February. Police responded to the home that morning and found both victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The case stayed quiet in recent months, but investigators never stopped working. They say they wanted to make sure they had all the facts before making any arrests.

Sheriff Langley asks anyone with information to still come forward as the investigation continues. The case reminds us that justice takes time, but law enforcement won’t give up on finding the truth for victims and their families.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.