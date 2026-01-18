Listen to this post

An 18-year-old Macon man has been charged with felony murder and other crimes after a shooting Friday night on Hardwick Drive left one person dead and another critically injured.

What’s Happening: Zay’vion Ni Seah Dajour Jackson was arrested and charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and three counts of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

What’s Important: Deputies found 19-year-old Dantwan Wynes dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 400 block of Hardwick Drive around 8:50 p.m. Friday. A second 19-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

How the Arrest Happened: Violent crime investigators identified Jackson as a suspect. Family members brought him to the sheriff’s office investigations headquarters. After further investigation, he was taken to jail.

What’s Still Under Investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains active and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

