Teen Arrested in Shooting Near Marietta Park That Injured Two

Marietta SWAT officers arrested 17-year-old Xavier Ivan Moreno early this morning in connection with the April 21 shooting near North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road, across from Elizabeth Porter Park.

Moreno faces 14 charges, including nine counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, criminal damage, criminal trespass, possession of a pistol by a minor, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Police booked him into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The shooting injured two teenagers who were transported to separate hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police collected 10 shell casings from the scene. The shooting occurred around 1:24 p.m. on April 21, with officers responding to reports of a person shot on Roosevelt Circle before receiving a call about a second victim.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released information about a possible motive for the shooting or the relationship, if any, between Moreno and the victims.

By The Numbers:

14 total charges (11 felonies, 3 misdemeanors)

9 counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder

10 shell casings recovered from the scene

10 days between shooting and arrest

In Context: This shooting occurred in a busy area near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road, a major thoroughfare in Marietta.

Take Action: Anyone with additional information about this case can contact the Marietta Police Department directly or submit anonymous tips through the department’s app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.