Suspect On The Loose in Shooting Near Marietta Park

Shots rang out near Elizabeth Porter Park Monday afternoon, sending two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Marietta residents should be aware that a suspect remains at large.

🚨 Why It Matters: The daytime shooting in a public area raises safety concerns for local families who frequent the park.

🔍 What’s Happening: Police responded to the first shooting call on Roosevelt Circle shortly before 1:30 p.m. While tending to that victim, officers received reports of a second person shot near North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road Northeast.

One victim was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

The second victim was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

🏃 Suspect Information: The shooter fled on foot after the incident, police say.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.