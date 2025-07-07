Police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that killed a Columbus teenager and hurt another person last spring.

What’s Happening: Zion Horton was arrested in Coweta County and brought to Columbus on Thursday. Police charged him with murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and having a gun during a crime. Officers say more arrests are coming.

Why It Matters: Families and neighbors have waited more than eight months for answers in this shooting that took a young life and shook the community.

Catch Up Quick: The shooting happened on April 20, 2024, just before midnight at Macon Road and Lakeshore Drive. Police found two males with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

The Tragedy: Daryus Bryant, 17, died at Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital shortly after midnight. The second victim had emergency surgery and lived through his injuries.

What’s Next: Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is still working the case. Police believe other people were involved and expect to make more arrests soon.

Help Needed: Police want anyone with information to call Sergeant D. Danforth at 706-225-4299 or email [email protected]. Tips can be given without sharing your name.

The investigation remains active as police work to find everyone involved in the shooting that changed two families forever.

Teens & Guns in Georgia: • Firearms were the leading cause of death for Georgia youth (ages 1–17) in 2022. CDC and Johns Hopkins data confirm firearms surpassed car crashes and other causes among 1–17‑year‑olds in 2022. • Georgia averaged 205 firearm deaths per year among children and teens (ages 0–19) from 2018–2022. According to EveryStat’s analysis of CDC WONDER data, that five‑year average included roughly 66% homicides and 28% suicides. • Among these 205 annual deaths, more than two‑thirds were homicides. That breakdown equates to approximately 135 homicides and 57 suicides per year, on average. • Georgia’s youth gun death rate rose 56% from 2013 to 2022, compared to a 36% national rise. This increase is driven mainly by fatal firearm homicides. • In 2022, Georgia had the 8th‑highest gun homicide rate overall, and firearm deaths (including youth) were trending upward.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.