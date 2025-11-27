What’s Happening: Richmond County deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Johns Road near Walton Way, according to Lt. Kelly, public information officer for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The driver fled, leading deputies on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed at the Augusta Country Club.

What’s Important: A 16-year-old was taken into custody after a brief foot chase following the crash. An ambulance responded to examine the juvenile, though the sheriff’s office did not specify any injuries.

Between the Lines: The sheriff’s office called the investigation “ongoing and in its early stages,” providing few details about how the vehicle was stolen or what led to the initial traffic stop attempt. The release did not indicate whether the teen faces charges or remains in custody.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.