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A person wanted in connection with the murder of a child was taken into custody early Saturday after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and then locking themselves inside a home in Augusta.

What happened: Deputies went to find the suspect around midnight. When they made contact, the suspect ran. A vehicle chase followed and ended in the 2000 block of Division Street. The suspect then barricaded inside a nearby residence. At the time, there were reports that other people may have been inside the home.

How it ended: A SWAT team entered the residence and took the suspect into custody. No details have been released about the condition of anyone else who may have been inside.

What’s still unknown: The suspect has not been publicly identified. No charges have been formally announced. The identity of the child victim and the circumstances of the murder have not been released.

The path forward: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active and more details will be released.