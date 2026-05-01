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Key Takeaways The 152nd Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 2, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports Radio offers comprehensive coverage with a special edition of Down the Stretch beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Steve Kornacki and Dylan Dreyer return as analysts, providing insights during the broadcast alongside Olympic athletes sharing their race picks.

The Kentucky Derby winner moves on to the Preakness Stakes, with NBC Sports also airing this race.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 2, on NBC and Peacock. Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Spanish-language coverage airs on Universo at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

What’s Happening: NBC and Peacock both carry the race live starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Peacock streams all of Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage live.

What’s Important: NBC Sports Radio has a full day of coverage Saturday on SiriusXM channel 85 and the SiriusXM app. A four-hour special edition of Down the Stretch kicks off at 10 a.m. Eastern. Steve Byk hosts a three-hour pre-race show live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. Race caller Larry Collmus calls the race live from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Eastern. That same broadcast also airs on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio, channel 82.

On the broadcast: Steve Kornacki, NBC News and NBC Sports chief data analyst, is back for his sixth Kentucky Derby as an insights analyst. NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer returns for her eighth Derby. Several U.S. Olympians recorded their race picks ahead of the event, including Matthew Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck, Rai Benjamin, and Gretchen and Alex Walsh. Their picks will be revealed during Saturday’s broadcast.

The Path Forward: The Kentucky Derby winner advances toward the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. NBC Sports also carries the Preakness.