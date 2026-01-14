Listen to this post

The Richmond County SWAT team is responding to a barricaded murder suspect in the Pepper Ridge subdivision with a possible second person inside the home.

What’s Happening: The SWAT team is working with U.S. Marshals at a location in Pepper Ridge. A murder suspect is barricaded inside a residence with a possible additional person.

What’s Important: Residents in the immediate area have been told to shelter in place. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Response: The Richmond County SWAT team is a specialized law enforcement unit trained to handle high-risk situations including barricaded suspects, hostage situations, and armed standoffs. The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency that tracks and arrests fugitives, including those wanted for violent crimes.

What We Know: Police say the suspect is wanted for murder and is currently barricaded inside a home. There may be another person inside the residence with the suspect.

What’s Still Unknown: Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity. It is not clear whether the possible second person is a hostage, accomplice, or other occupant.

