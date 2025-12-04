A wanted man barricaded himself inside a motel room for nearly three hours Wednesday before surrendering to police.

What’s Happening: Michael F. Harris Jr. was arrested at the Royal Inn on New Jesup Highway after police received a tip he had returned to the property. Officers had tried to find him there before because of active warrants.

What’s Important: Harris faces charges from multiple agencies including car theft, drug possession, and fleeing from police. He also has 10 traffic warrants. No one was hurt during the standoff.

The Timeline: The incident started around 10 a.m. Wednesday when Glynn County Police got word Harris was at the motel. He stayed locked in the room for about two and a half hours before giving up.

How It Unfolded: Police knew Harris was inside a room with a woman. Officers tried to talk to him but he wouldn’t respond. That’s when Glynn County’s hostage negotiators, SWAT team and Georgia State Patrol showed up. Sergeant Chad Strickland led the talks that got Harris to walk out peacefully.

What’s Next: Harris, who has no permanent address, went to Southeast Georgia Health System first, then to Glynn County Jail. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333 to remain anonymous.