Listen to this post

Medicus Brown turned himself in at the DeKalb County Jail on February 5 after sheriff’s deputies went to a hotel where he had been staying.

What’s Happening: Brown is a suspect in a shooting at the Decatur Public Library. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the Live Long Hotel on Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road looking for him. Brown later surrendered without incident.

What’s Important: Brown was wanted on two charges: aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What Happens Next: Brown is being held at the DeKalb County Jail. He is waiting for further court proceedings.

What We Know: Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said, “We are focused on keeping DeKalb County safe. Our goal is to get violent offenders off the street. Whether we bring them into custody ourselves or put enough pressure on them to turn themselves in, the outcome is the same — the public is protected.”