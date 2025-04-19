  1. Home
The Savannah Police have arrested Donnell Smith, 23, in connection with an April 19 shooting in the 5500 block of Abercorn St. Smith has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery, and stalking.

Suspect Arrested in April 19 Savannah Shooting

April 19, 2025
Officers responded to scene at around 2:30 a.m. based on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival police discovered one adult female suffering from serious gunshot wounds in a commercial parking lot, and another injured adult male inside the business. Medical aid was provided to the victims, and they were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment. A third, uninjured, victim was later discovered at a nearby location.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers, 912-234-2020, or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.


