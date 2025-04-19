Suspect Arrested in April 19 Savannah Shooting

Share

The Savannah Police have arrested Donnell Smith, 23, in connection with an April 19 shooting in the 5500 block of Abercorn St. Smith has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery, and stalking.

Officers responded to scene at around 2:30 a.m. based on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival police discovered one adult female suffering from serious gunshot wounds in a commercial parking lot, and another injured adult male inside the business. Medical aid was provided to the victims, and they were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment. A third, uninjured, victim was later discovered at a nearby location.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers, 912-234-2020, or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.