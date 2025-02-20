Supervisor Kills Employee in Georgia McDonald’s Parking Lot

A work-related argument turned deadly when a Commerce man died after his boss shot him in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville McDonald’s Thursday.

The Details: Police say Michael Todd shot Donald Stewart around noon in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway following a work-related dispute. While Todd was Stewart’s supervisor, the two did not work at McDonald’s.

Stewart died at a local hospital from his injuries. Todd, who remained at the scene, faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Police found Stewart with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Todd stayed at the scene where officers arrested him.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about this case can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and indictments.