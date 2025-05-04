Stolen Gun Thrown During Police Chase Damages Parked Car in Bibb County

A traffic stop on Rocky Creek Road in Bibb County turned dangerous when a driver sped away and threw a stolen gun out the window and damaging a parked car.

What We Know: A Bibb County deputy tried to stop a Kia Soul on Rocky Creek Road because the car’s brake lights were not working, according to a sheriff’s report.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped up. During the chase, the driver threw a stolen gun out of the car window. The gun hit the windshield of a parked car that was occupied at the time, shattering the glass and damaging the roof.

A K-9 Interdiction Unit deputy stopped the Kia by force. Deputies took the male driver into custody. He did not have a driver’s license. The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment before being transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

In Context: Traffic stops can quickly turn dangerous, especially when drivers try to escape. Throwing a gun from a moving car can put bystanders at risk. Bibb County deputies have responded to several high-speed chases in recent months, raising concerns about public safety.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case. More details may be released as the investigation moves forward.