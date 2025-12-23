Someone is stealing stop signs in Candler County, and officials say it could get someone killed.

What’s Happening: Multiple stop signs have been stolen over the past few weeks in the Highway 121 North area, Candler County Public Works reported. The thefts happened on Hendricks Road, Lanier Road, and nearby roads. In several cases, thieves cut the posts with a saw instead of pulling them from the ground.

What’s Important: Stealing a stop sign is a felony, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office says. It counts as theft of government property and puts the public at risk.

How This Affects Real People: Missing stop signs make intersections dangerous. Drivers don’t expect them to be gone, intersections become unpredictable, and someone can get seriously hurt or killed because of it, the sheriff’s office says.

What Officials Say: “Whoever is doing this should know we are taking it seriously. We will investigate it, identify who’s responsible, and prosecute you,” the Candler County Sheriff’s Office stated.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information can call investigators or submit a tip at https://candlersheriff.com/Crime-Tips.

“Integrity means doing the right thing even when no one is watching. Somewhere along the way, too many people decided that rule was optional.”