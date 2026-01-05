WARNER ROBINS — Two people suffered minor injuries when a man opened fire on their vehicle while they waited in a McDonald’s drive-through line in Warner Robins.
What’s Happening: Warner Robins Police responded to shots fired at the McDonald’s at 1869 Watson Boulevard at 6:03 p.m. on January 4.
Officers found Dyketa Brown, 40, and James Brown, 38, with minor injuries from shattered glass.
What’s Important: According to police, an unknown Black male walking through the parking lot fired several shots into the victims’ vehicle before running away from the scene.
What We Know: The Browns were waiting in the drive-through line when the shooting occurred. Both victims were hurt by glass that shattered when bullets struck their vehicle.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released information about a possible motive for the shooting or whether the victims were specifically targeted.
The Investigation: Detective Robert Broussard is handling the case. Police ask anyone with information to contact Broussard at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.