What’s Happening: Warner Robins Police responded to shots fired at the McDonald’s at 1869 Watson Boulevard at 6:03 p.m. on January 4.

Officers found Dyketa Brown, 40, and James Brown, 38, with minor injuries from shattered glass.

What’s Important: According to police, an unknown Black male walking through the parking lot fired several shots into the victims’ vehicle before running away from the scene.

What We Know: The Browns were waiting in the drive-through line when the shooting occurred. Both victims were hurt by glass that shattered when bullets struck their vehicle.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not released information about a possible motive for the shooting or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

The Investigation: Detective Robert Broussard is handling the case. Police ask anyone with information to contact Broussard at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.