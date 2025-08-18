A DeKalb County jury found a man guilty of murder after a friend was shot outside a Stonecrest sports bar. Prosecutors say the fight started over a $1,600 loan and ended with eight shots in a parking lot.

🗞️ What’s Happening: According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Shiva Vereen guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and having a gun during a felony in the shooting death of Andrew Carpenter. Judge Alan C. Harvey sentenced Vereen to life in prison, plus five years.

🧾 Between The Lines: The District Attorney’s Office says text messages showed bad blood over an unpaid $1,600 loan. During trial, Vereen said he acted in self-defense and that he blacked out during the shooting.

⏱️ Catch Up Quick: Prosecutors and police outlined this timeline.

DeKalb County police say officers went to a sports bar on Evans Mill Road around 3:15 a.m. on February 13, 2023, and found Carpenter dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video, cited by the District Attorney’s Office, shows Vereen got to the bar at 2:30 a.m. and confronted Carpenter inside. The two went outside and sat together in Carpenter’s sport utility vehicle for about 40 minutes.

After they got out, prosecutors say Carpenter stood by the vehicle drinking and talking with friends. Vereen walked to his car, grabbed a gun, came back, and shot Carpenter eight times, then drove off.

Three weeks later, authorities arrested Vereen in Texas on the DeKalb murder warrant after a traffic stop for a fake dealership tag, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

In court, Vereen said Carpenter pulled a gun and threatened Vereen’s family while they sat in the vehicle. Jurors rejected his self-defense claim.

🧑‍⚖️ What’s Next: Vereen, who was convicted of killing Carpenter, begins a life sentence. Appeals are possible.