A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on I-75 in Dooly County early Tuesday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The fatal crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-75 southbound near mile marker 109. The pedestrian was struck in the right lane and died at the scene, according to state patrol officials.

The driver left the scene without stopping, prompting an active investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

What We Know: State patrol investigators are reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run. Officials believe the suspect vehicle is possibly a semi-truck that would have damage to the right side headlight assembly from the impact.

The crash occurred in the right lane of I-75 southbound, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has taken over the investigation due to the serious nature of the crash.

Take Action: Anyone who was traveling on I-75 southbound near mile marker 109 in Dooly County around 6 a.m. Thursday is asked to contact investigators. People with information about the crash or who may have seen a semi-truck with right side headlight damage should call the Troop H Radio Room at (229) 386-3333 and ask to speak with a member of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Even small details could help investigators identify the vehicle and driver responsible for the fatal crash.

Hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians carry serious criminal penalties in Georgia, including potential felony charges depending on the circumstances. The investigation remains active as officials work to identify the suspect vehicle and driver.

