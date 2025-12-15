Scammers are calling people in Chatham County, Georgia, pretending to be Police Chief Jeff Hadley and asking for money to settle fake police issues.

What’s Happening: The Chatham County Police Department has received reports of scammers impersonating Police Chief Jeff Hadley. This is the first time scammers have used the Chief’s name in these schemes.

What’s Important: No law enforcement agency will ever call you and demand money over the phone to settle a ticket, warrant, court case, or to help you avoid jail. If you receive one of these calls, do not give them any personal or financial information and hang up immediately.

Catch Up Quick: Scammers have been impersonating members of the Chatham County Police Department for some time, but this is the first report of them using the Chief’s name.

The scammers are demanding money to settle fake police issues.

The police department urges residents to spread the word to protect vulnerable individuals.

The Big Picture: Phone scams are a growing problem nationwide, with criminals using various tactics to trick people into giving away personal and financial information. Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning the public to be vigilant and to never provide sensitive information over the phone unless they are certain of the caller’s identity.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call:

Hang up immediately.

Do not provide any personal or financial information.

Report the call to the Chatham County Police Department.