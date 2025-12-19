A scam warning is going out in Lumpkin County after reports of fake social media and email messages related to the Dahlonega Arts and Wine Festival.

What’s Happening: The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are sending emails claiming recipients have been selected as featured vendors for the festival.

The messages request payment and promise a follow-up call about booth placement and event setup after payment is made.

Screenshot

What’s Important: Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard says the sender is not connected to the festival in any way and is trying to scam people out of money.

How This Affects Real People: Small businesses and artists could lose money and miss real opportunities if they trust the fake messages.