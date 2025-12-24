Kingsland police are warning residents about a text message scam claiming people have unpaid fines and threatening suspension or a warrant for arrest if they don’t pay.

What’s Happening: The police department says it has learned about the scam currently circulating. The texts demand payment and threaten arrest.

What’s Important: Kingsland police will never contact people by text message demanding payment, threatening arrest, or asking for personal or financial information. Police are telling people not to click on any links and not to send money or personal information.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who receive these scam texts could lose money or have their personal information stolen if they respond to the fake messages.

What To Do: People who receive a message like this and aren’t sure if it’s real can call the Kingsland Police Department directly at 912-729-8254 or visit the department in person at 111 S. Seaboard St., Kingsland, GA.

About Real Citations: Any real citation will clearly list the phone numbers and physical address associated with it, such as the Kingsland City Court. Official matters will never be handled through unsolicited text messages.

Official Notifications: Official notifications from Kingsland police will only be shared through the department’s official social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram or through the department’s mobile application, where residents can receive alerts and important community information.

