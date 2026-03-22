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A 31-year-old Augusta woman has been arrested after investigators say she took part in a phone scam where callers pretended to be law enforcement officers, court workers, and bail bond company representatives.

What’s Happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on January 17, after a Richmond County resident got a call from someone claiming to work for a Georgia sheriff’s office. The caller said a family member was in jail and that bond could be paid through Cash App. The claim was false.

What’s Important: Shalieva Breann Hennings of Augusta was arrested and charged with Felony Theft by Deception, which means a person is accused of getting money or property from someone by making false claims. She is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Investigators believe Hennings is connected to a larger group running similar scams.

How This Affects Real People: The Sheriff’s Office says it will never call residents to ask for bond payments or money over the phone, and that no legitimate agency will request payment through Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, or similar apps.

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they were targeted can contact Sgt. Sean Cochran with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-821-1020.